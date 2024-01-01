https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636235Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWakamurasaki kyōjo. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636235View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 839 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2448 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6594 x 9426 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6594 x 9426 px | 300 dpi | 177.83 MBFree DownloadWakamurasaki kyōjo. Original from the Library of Congress.More