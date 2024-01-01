https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636270Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSandiaime bandō hikosaburō (no obiya chōmemon to) yodaime iwai hanshirō (no shinanoya ohan). Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636270View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 799 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2331 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6090 x 9145 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6090 x 9145 px | 300 dpi | 159.36 MBFree DownloadSandiaime bandō hikosaburō (no obiya chōmemon to) yodaime iwai hanshirō (no shinanoya ohan). Original from the Library of Congress.More