https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636274Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Momiji ni washi]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636274View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 793 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2312 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5979 x 3949 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 793 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5979 x 3949 px | 300 dpi | 67.55 MBFree Download[Momiji ni washi]. Original from the Library of Congress.More