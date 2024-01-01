https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636372Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[A koto or Japanese zither]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636372View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1426 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3388 x 2415 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1426 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3388 x 2415 px | 300 dpi | 23.41 MBFree Download[A koto or Japanese zither]. Original from the Library of Congress.More