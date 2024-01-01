rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636459
Ōdenmachō gofukudana. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ōdenmachō gofukudana. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636459

View License

Ōdenmachō gofukudana. Original from the Library of Congress.

More