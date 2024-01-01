https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636516Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Stone lantern on shore and a torii in a lake] / Y. Ito.. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636516View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 891 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2600 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8265 x 6139 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8265 x 6139 px | 300 dpi | 145.19 MBFree Download[Stone lantern on shore and a torii in a lake] / Y. Ito.. Original from the Library of Congress.More