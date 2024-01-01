rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636582
Ōshibai ukie no zu. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ōshibai ukie no zu. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636582

View License

Ōshibai ukie no zu. Original from the Library of Congress.

More