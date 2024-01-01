https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636622Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSaru o nerau washi. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636622View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 242 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 707 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 1999 x 9892 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1999 x 9892 px | 300 dpi | 56.57 MBFree DownloadSaru o nerau washi. Original from the Library of Congress.More