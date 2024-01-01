https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636636Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Tiger near a cataract]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636636View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 985 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2873 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6663 x 5469 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6663 x 5469 px | 300 dpi | 104.26 MBFree Download[Tiger near a cataract]. Original from the Library of Congress.More