https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636667Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShōgatsu kazari. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636667View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 921 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2685 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13200 x 10126 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13200 x 10126 px | 300 dpi | 382.41 MBFree DownloadShōgatsu kazari. Original from the Library of Congress.More