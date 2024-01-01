https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636743Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Russian soldier on horseback, carrying a sword in right hand, a spear in left hand, and a rifle mounted on his chest with a string extending from the trigger to his mouth]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636743View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 825 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2406 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6041 x 8786 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6041 x 8786 px | 300 dpi | 151.85 MBFree Download[Russian soldier on horseback, carrying a sword in right hand, a spear in left hand, and a rifle mounted on his chest with a string extending from the trigger to his mouth]. Original from the Library of Congress.More