Large black bird facing R, with beak open; perched on gnarled, snow covered branch rising vertically from bottom center; flecks of white paint. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636887

View License

