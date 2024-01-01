https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636887Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLarge black bird facing R, with beak open; perched on gnarled, snow covered branch rising vertically from bottom center; flecks of white paint. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636887View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 380 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1107 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1784 x 5640 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLarge black bird facing R, with beak open; perched on gnarled, snow covered branch rising vertically from bottom center; flecks of white paint. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More