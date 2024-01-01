https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636933Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSingle cherry blossom at Ueno Park (Flower season at Tokyo) (Tōto no Hana) Ueno Kōen no Sakura.. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636933View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 780 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2275 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3520 x 2288 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3520 x 2288 px | 300 dpi | 23.07 MBFree DownloadSingle cherry blossom at Ueno Park (Flower season at Tokyo) (Tōto no Hana) Ueno Kōen no Sakura.. Original from the Library of Congress.More