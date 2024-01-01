https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636989Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[A person walking to the left, mostly obscured by an open parasol carried over the shoulder, wearing kimono and geta, and carrying a bag in right hand]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636989View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 881 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2568 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4713 x 6423 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4713 x 6423 px | 300 dpi | 86.61 MBFree Download[A person walking to the left, mostly obscured by an open parasol carried over the shoulder, wearing kimono and geta, and carrying a bag in right hand]. Original from the Library of Congress.More