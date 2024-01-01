Six-panel folding screen; several groups of figures against gold leaf background; casually clad man sits next to a fabric-wrapped bundle on L; a cluster of five figures follows, two standing girls and a young man leaning in an "S"-curve on his katana; seated in front of this group is a woman and a man; in foreground are two seated figures, one woman with her dog and a girl with her back turned; blind musician playing shamisen, with broken string held with lips; on far R a group of three dancing figures, two women and a man. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here