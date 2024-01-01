Group of three men and one woman--two men seated, one standing, and woman standing; from left to right: older man seated at left wearing quilted robe with green striped fabric at top and headscarf, with full greying beard; standing woman behind wearing robe with black, white and red pattern, beaded necklace with large gold medallion with red ties and headscarf, with grey tattoo on her upper lip; seated man with full dark beard, wearing large hoop earrings, robe with white embroidered designs, red and green vest and headscarf, with sword on his lap; standing man with shorter dark beard, wearing large hoop earrings, robe with white stitching, grey, cream and yellow vest and headscarf, with a sword hanging from a green strap. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
