rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637046
Group of three men and one woman--two men seated, one standing, and woman standing; from left to right: older man seated at…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Group of three men and one woman--two men seated, one standing, and woman standing; from left to right: older man seated at left wearing quilted robe with green striped fabric at top and headscarf, with full greying beard; standing woman behind wearing robe with black, white and red pattern, beaded necklace with large gold medallion with red ties and headscarf, with grey tattoo on her upper lip; seated man with full dark beard, wearing large hoop earrings, robe with white embroidered designs, red and green vest and headscarf, with sword on his lap; standing man with shorter dark beard, wearing large hoop earrings, robe with white stitching, grey, cream and yellow vest and headscarf, with a sword hanging from a green strap. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637046

View License

Group of three men and one woman--two men seated, one standing, and woman standing; from left to right: older man seated at left wearing quilted robe with green striped fabric at top and headscarf, with full greying beard; standing woman behind wearing robe with black, white and red pattern, beaded necklace with large gold medallion with red ties and headscarf, with grey tattoo on her upper lip; seated man with full dark beard, wearing large hoop earrings, robe with white embroidered designs, red and green vest and headscarf, with sword on his lap; standing man with shorter dark beard, wearing large hoop earrings, robe with white stitching, grey, cream and yellow vest and headscarf, with a sword hanging from a green strap. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More