rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637068
Female figure soaring through clouds with long, trailing green sash; short wooden wand in each hand; strings of beads…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Female figure soaring through clouds with long, trailing green sash; short wooden wand in each hand; strings of beads wafting around waist. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637068

View License

Female figure soaring through clouds with long, trailing green sash; short wooden wand in each hand; strings of beads wafting around waist. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More