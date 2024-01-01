rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637079
Family of cranes under the boughs of a pine tree against gold background; rocks and bamboo leaves along bottom; peony…
Family of cranes under the boughs of a pine tree against gold background; rocks and bamboo leaves along bottom; peony blossoms at R. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637079

View License

