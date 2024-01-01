rawpixel
Woman in blue and grey kimono with red undergarments; flowered skirt pools at bottom; three flower shaped crests in bodice of kimono; highly embellished obi with peach background, birds, foliage, fans, and striped; woman stands clutching skirt with PL hand, and gathers collar with PR; bare feet; two fans dropped at feet; small building in background with large, inscribed paper lantern; tree at PL; clouds and crescent moon in sky. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

