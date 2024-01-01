rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637108
Young woman dressed in patterned kimono, holding a parasol and wearing shoes similar to "geta" sandals but with an enclosed toe.
Young woman dressed in patterned kimono, holding a parasol and wearing shoes similar to "geta" sandals but with an enclosed toe. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637108

View License



