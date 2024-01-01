https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637119Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSmall dinner plate decorated with yellow, green, black, and tan rooster at left, tan hen at bottom center, and three yellow chicks at right; blue scalloped edge. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637119View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7910 x 7910 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSmall dinner plate decorated with yellow, green, black, and tan rooster at left, tan hen at bottom center, and three yellow chicks at right; blue scalloped edge. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More