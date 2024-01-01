rawpixel
Three white, black, and blue birds perched around a nest on a twisted, weathered pink trunk; pine foliage extends upward and to the L. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637179

View License

