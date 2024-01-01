https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637179Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree white, black, and blue birds perched around a nest on a twisted, weathered pink trunk; pine foliage extends upward and to the L. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637179View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1094 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2592 x 2842 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThree white, black, and blue birds perched around a nest on a twisted, weathered pink trunk; pine foliage extends upward and to the L. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More