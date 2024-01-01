rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637221
Black lacquer tray; plant with oblong leaves and delicate flowers with starburst petals lower corner. Original from the…
Black lacquer tray; plant with oblong leaves and delicate flowers with starburst petals lower corner. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637221

View License

