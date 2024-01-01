https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637238Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrane standing, facing L, head up and beak slightly open; crane is standing on one leg with the other slightly bent; pine boughs at R. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637238View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 440 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1282 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2499 x 6822 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCrane standing, facing L, head up and beak slightly open; crane is standing on one leg with the other slightly bent; pine boughs at R. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More