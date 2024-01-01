rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637282
Snow scene with mountain in background and solitary tree in foreground; on left in middlegroud is a figure on a horse and…
Snow scene with mountain in background and solitary tree in foreground; on left in middlegroud is a figure on a horse and one figure walking behind. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637282

View License



