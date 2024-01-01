https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with waterfalls at URQ, rounded mountains in ULQ, two figures on a bridge in LLQ and trees in LRQ. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637283View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 944 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2754 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9723 x 7651 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape with waterfalls at URQ, rounded mountains in ULQ, two figures on a bridge in LLQ and trees in LRQ. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More