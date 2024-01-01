rawpixel
Screens embroidered with Chinese characters in muted colors against faded blue background; screens are mounted within larger frame, two per frame (R panel). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637284

View License

