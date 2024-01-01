rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637287
Round roof tile end with impressed flower design; raised center with small spots; outlined petals of flower with vertical…
Round roof tile end with impressed flower design; raised center with small spots; outlined petals of flower with vertical stems inside. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

