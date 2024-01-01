rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637290
Black and white rubbing: large, dark, stone like figure with inscription at URQ in background; bamboo shoots at center; smaller rocks and foliage bottom center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7637290

View License

