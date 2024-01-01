https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637297Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlum branch extending from UR with plum blossoms; inscription LRQ; gold flecked paper. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637297View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 259 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 755 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1909 x 8855 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPlum branch extending from UR with plum blossoms; inscription LRQ; gold flecked paper. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More