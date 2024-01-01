rawpixel
Thin, tall shoots of bamboo with delicate foliage; shoots in foreground painted in black, those in back ground grey; gold silk mount. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637303

View License

