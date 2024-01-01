Portrait of a woman holding a tan bookmark-like object in front of her chest in her PR hand, with a large round hole in right side with a pair of red tassels hanging from it, and a book with a purple cover in her PL hand; woman wears dark blue kimono with light blue circular pattern, with red striped collar; woman's hair ornaments have bird and leaf designs; very large, slightly abstracted purple flowers with leaves and stems in two shades of green behind woman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
