rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637446
Portrait of a woman holding a tan bookmark-like object in front of her chest in her PR hand, with a large round hole in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait of a woman holding a tan bookmark-like object in front of her chest in her PR hand, with a large round hole in right side with a pair of red tassels hanging from it, and a book with a purple cover in her PL hand; woman wears dark blue kimono with light blue circular pattern, with red striped collar; woman's hair ornaments have bird and leaf designs; very large, slightly abstracted purple flowers with leaves and stems in two shades of green behind woman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637446

View License

Portrait of a woman holding a tan bookmark-like object in front of her chest in her PR hand, with a large round hole in right side with a pair of red tassels hanging from it, and a book with a purple cover in her PL hand; woman wears dark blue kimono with light blue circular pattern, with red striped collar; woman's hair ornaments have bird and leaf designs; very large, slightly abstracted purple flowers with leaves and stems in two shades of green behind woman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More