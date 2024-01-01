rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637530
Woman looking over her PR shoulder, playing a shamisen; woman wears a blue checked kimono with black trim and red…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman looking over her PR shoulder, playing a shamisen; woman wears a blue checked kimono with black trim and red undergarment with purple and white collar. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637530

View License

Woman looking over her PR shoulder, playing a shamisen; woman wears a blue checked kimono with black trim and red undergarment with purple and white collar. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More