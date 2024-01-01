https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637558Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWinding line of children holding hands; some children have playfully fallen out of line; brown ground with smattering of gold paint. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637558View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 562 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1639 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6617 x 3099 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWinding line of children holding hands; some children have playfully fallen out of line; brown ground with smattering of gold paint. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More