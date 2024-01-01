rawpixel
Chair seat cover of red k'ossu with loose clouds, sacred vessels, bats, crane and pagoda in landscape. The central device is…
Chair seat cover of red k'ossu with loose clouds, sacred vessels, bats, crane and pagoda in landscape. The central device is a lotus blossom in a quatrefoil medallion. Colors include shades of blue, green, yellow, pink, tan as well as gold threads. Border of tan brocade satin with cloud, dragon, and Heavenly Jewel design in blue, green, tan, and gold threads. Lining of strong yellow satin damask of cloud design. Some painted details in k'ossu, which is worn in places. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

