https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637566Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFish in Bowl of Water, Flowering Branch with Fruit. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637566View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 961 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2476 x 1982 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFish in Bowl of Water, Flowering Branch with Fruit. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More