rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637590
Boating Episode [right of the pair Episodes from the "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji]. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Boating Episode [right of the pair Episodes from the "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637590

View License

Boating Episode [right of the pair Episodes from the "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More