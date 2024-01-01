Altar frontal of pale brick-colored k'ossu. In the center of the lower section a large, seated four-clawed dragon in dull gold with a longevity character in the curve of its tail. Loose, fat clouds and bats in shades of green, blue, yellow and tan. Below, the waves of the Eternal Sea with Taoist symbols. Above, in the valance section set off from main field by a band of dark blue and gold brocade, are three pale brick-colored medallions on an apple green k'ossu ground. In the end medallions two slender dragons of K'ang Hsi type; in central medallion the two dragons are spearated by a longevity symbol. Surrounding the medallions, bats and fat clouds in shades of blue, brown, yellow, and tan. All-around applied border of two-fold dark blue and gold brocade. Lining of steel gray satin damask. Note dragon's face and tail have been restored by applying sections of finer, later k'ossu. A.P. says Faded and poor quality, but still I think K'ang Hsi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here