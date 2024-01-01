Chair cover of red kesi. In the upper section wide, loose, joining clouds; peaches with the longevity character in gold; magnolia and peony blossoms, and a phoenix in shades of blue, pink, green, yellow and tan. In the lower sectionin a shaped, quatrefoil medallion, slender Kangxi-type dragons in green and tan on a medium blue ground. Below, a spotted deer in a landscape with peaches, fungus, and a branching pine tree. In the field are Buddhist and other symbols. The colors are those of the upper section. Lining of crimson satin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
