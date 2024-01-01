rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637698
Three vertical patterned panels sewn together; red and green birds, blue water, and red, orange, green, and brown flowers. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637698

View License

