https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637730Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite robe with small scale pattern; red cherry blossoms, red, green, and blue maple leaves, yellow and red shapes, and blue water repeating throughout. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637730View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 972 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2836 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4009 x 4948 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWhite robe with small scale pattern; red cherry blossoms, red, green, and blue maple leaves, yellow and red shapes, and blue water repeating throughout. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More