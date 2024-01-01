rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637730
White robe with small scale pattern; red cherry blossoms, red, green, and blue maple leaves, yellow and red shapes, and blue…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

White robe with small scale pattern; red cherry blossoms, red, green, and blue maple leaves, yellow and red shapes, and blue water repeating throughout. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637730

View License

White robe with small scale pattern; red cherry blossoms, red, green, and blue maple leaves, yellow and red shapes, and blue water repeating throughout. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More