rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638007
Seated man with a mustache wearing an elaborate blue robe and a red and black hat with a peacock feather; reddish-brown…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Seated man with a mustache wearing an elaborate blue robe and a red and black hat with a peacock feather; reddish-brown chair with gold dragons. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638007

View License

Seated man with a mustache wearing an elaborate blue robe and a red and black hat with a peacock feather; reddish-brown chair with gold dragons. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More