https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638089Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text(Morning glow on the New Year's day). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638089View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 907 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2644 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4776 x 3608 px | 300 dpiFree Download(Morning glow on the New Year's day). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More