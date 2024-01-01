https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638129Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDepicting mountains, shoreline and river scenes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638129View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 516 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1506 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9617 x 4138 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDepicting mountains, shoreline and river scenes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More