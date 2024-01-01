rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638223
Train Coming Back to the Takanawa Station. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Train Coming Back to the Takanawa Station. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7638223

View License

Train Coming Back to the Takanawa Station. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More