https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638377Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRight scroll of a triptych. Crane with outsretched neck calling out toward left, framed by pine boughs at right. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638377View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 454 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1324 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2477 x 6547 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRight scroll of a triptych. Crane with outsretched neck calling out toward left, framed by pine boughs at right. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More