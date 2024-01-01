https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638494Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProstitute Standing Beneath a Cherry Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638494View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 714 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2084 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3220 x 5409 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadProstitute Standing Beneath a Cherry Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More