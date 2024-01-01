rawpixel
Seated horned demon with wild black hair and toothy grin holding a tan and black ball in his lap; parcel in PL hand and tube…
Seated horned demon with wild black hair and toothy grin holding a tan and black ball in his lap; parcel in PL hand and tube-shaped parcel on his back. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

