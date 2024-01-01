https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638557Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTiger wading across stream; grasses and rocks above and below, on either side of stream; beige and aqua brocade border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7638557View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 498 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1452 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1548 x 3732 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTiger wading across stream; grasses and rocks above and below, on either side of stream; beige and aqua brocade border. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More