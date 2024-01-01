rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638601
Woman in an Asazuma Boat in the Guise of Shirabyōshi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7638601

